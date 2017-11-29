Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Could play as soon as Monday

Mirotic (face), according to coach Fred Hoiberg, could play as soon as Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hoiberg suggested that how practice goes over the next few days will be a determining factor in Mirotic's availability. While getting him back will certainly help the team, finding a spot for him in the rotation to see significant run may take some adjusting. Currently, rookie Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis are handling most of the duties at power forward and putting up solid numbers in the process. That may force Mirotic to play some small forward, though his fit at that position remains questionable. It would also require the coach Hoiberg to take away some minutes from the likes of Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday, who have impressed in flashes in their own rights. More clarity on the situation should hopefully emerge once a true return date is established for Mirotic.