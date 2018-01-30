Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Deal to Pelicans falls through

Updating a previous note, the trade that was reportedly sending Mirotic to the Pelicans in exchange for Omer Asik and a first-round pick has fallen apart, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's unclear what happened that caused the deal to dissolve, though it's still possible it gets done in another fashion, as Wojnarowski reported that it's fallen apart "for now". At the very least, we know that the Bulls are deep in exploring offers for Mirotic and there's a strong chance he gets moved soon.