Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Deal to Pelicans falls through
Updating a previous note, the trade that was reportedly sending Mirotic to the Pelicans in exchange for Omer Asik and a first-round pick has fallen apart, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's unclear what happened that caused the deal to dissolve, though it's still possible it gets done in another fashion, as Wojnarowski reported that it's fallen apart "for now". At the very least, we know that the Bulls are deep in exploring offers for Mirotic and there's a strong chance he gets moved soon.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Held out of Monday's practice•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Team-high point total in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...