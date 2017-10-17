Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Dealing with facial fracture

Mirotic, who was hospitalized following an incident with Bobby Portis at Tuesday's practice, is dealing with a fractured bone in his face, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mirotic and Portis reportedly got into a shoving match, before Portis ultimately took a "cheap shot" and punched Mirotic in the face. While the exact nature of the facial fracture is unclear, Mirotic is already being considered out indefinitely, so he could be dealing with a lengthy absence. More information regarding a timetable for a return will likely come out over the next few days, but with Bobby Portis potentially dealing with some sort of discipline, this could mean big minutes for rookie Lauri Markkanen to start the season. According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the early estimate is that Mirotic will miss a few weeks.