Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Dealing with facial fracture
Mirotic, who was hospitalized following an incident with Bobby Portis at Tuesday's practice, is dealing with a fractured bone in his face, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mirotic and Portis reportedly got into a shoving match, before Portis ultimately took a "cheap shot" and punched Mirotic in the face. While the exact nature of the facial fracture is unclear, Mirotic is already being considered out indefinitely, so he could be dealing with a lengthy absence. More information regarding a timetable for a return will likely come out over the next few days, but with Bobby Portis potentially dealing with some sort of discipline, this could mean big minutes for rookie Lauri Markkanen to start the season. According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the early estimate is that Mirotic will miss a few weeks.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hospitalized after incident at practice•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to begin season as starter•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ankle sprain considered minor•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle sprain•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Puts up 15 in preseason victory•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...