Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Doubtful Monday with illness
Mirotic missed shootaround due to a stomach virus and is considered doubtful to play Monday against the Rockets, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Assuming Mirotic does, indeed, sit out, the Bulls will have to replace his roughly 23 minutes per game off the bench, so the likes of Paul Zipser, Bobby Portis, and even Quincy Pondexter could see slightly increased roles. Mirotic is coming off of a disappointing performance Saturday in Indianapolis, when he had just eight points and two rebounds in 23 minutes.
