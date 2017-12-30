Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Drains 28 off bench in win
Mirotic poured in 28 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt) and added four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.
The 26-year-old has posted six 20-point efforts in the 11 games he's played thus far this season, particularly impressive considering his second-unit role. Mirotic is combining with rookie Lauri Markkanen and fellow reserve Bobby Portis to give the Bulls one of the deepest power forward rotations in the league, and he's also rewarding fantasy owners with strong work on the glass. Factoring in Friday's production, he's averaging 7.3 rebounds to go along with his 18.1 points across just 25.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Grabs nine boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 22 points, 13 boards in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will head back to bench role Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 22 in Friday's win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 29 points in victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...