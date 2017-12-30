Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Drains 28 off bench in win

Mirotic poured in 28 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt) and added four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.

The 26-year-old has posted six 20-point efforts in the 11 games he's played thus far this season, particularly impressive considering his second-unit role. Mirotic is combining with rookie Lauri Markkanen and fellow reserve Bobby Portis to give the Bulls one of the deepest power forward rotations in the league, and he's also rewarding fantasy owners with strong work on the glass. Factoring in Friday's production, he's averaging 7.3 rebounds to go along with his 18.1 points across just 25.7 minutes per game.