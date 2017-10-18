Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Mirotic (face) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering facial fractures during an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at Tuesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Portis, who has been suspended eight games by the Bulls, reportedly struck Mirotic in the face, sending the forward to the hospital with a concussion and facial fractures. Mirotic is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, at which point the timeline may become more clear. Perhaps the most significant hurdle for Mirotic will be clearing concussion protocol. Regardless, with both he and Portis sidelined, rookie Lauri Markkanen figures to pick up increased minutes to begin the year.
