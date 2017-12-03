Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Expects to return this week

Mirotic (face) said he'll return at some point this week, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic spent some time in the G-League recently in an effort to get him ready for his debut with the big club. He's now fully expected to play this week, with his first two opportunities coming on Monday against the Cavaliers and Wednesday against the Pacers, followed by a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. It's unclear which game Mirotic will ultimately be able to play in, but consider him on the brink of a return and look for more updates at practice later this week.