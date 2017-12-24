Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Grabs nine boards in loss

Mirotic posted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine points and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-92 loss to the Celtics.

Mirotic almost pulled off a double-double but fell a bit short on Saturday. Mirotic and Bobby Portis continue to battle for playing time in the second unit as they are both being consistently outplayed by Luis Markkanen, which limits both players in terms of fantasy relevance. As long as this battle continues Mirotic only warrants ownership in deeper leagues.