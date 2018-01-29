Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Held out of Monday's practice

Mirotic did not practice Monday due to a lower left leg strain, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear exactly when Mirotic suffered the leg strain, as he played 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Bucks, but his absence Monday is most likely precautionary given that the Bulls don't play again until Wednesday. Expect another update on Mirotic following the team's practice Tuesday and the stretch four should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Portland.