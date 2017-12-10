Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hits five three-pointers in victory
Mirotic finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over New York.
Mirotic played 20 minutes in his second game back, scoring a season-high 19 points. He was more involved in the offense, leading the team in scoring off the bench. He didn't add any defensive stats or assists, but the fact he was looking for his shot, is a good sign that he will be back to full strength in a matter of games, rather than weeks.
