Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hospitalized after incident at practice

Mirotic was hospitalized Tuesday following an incident at practice with teammate Bobby Portis, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Details are still somewhat sketchy, but Charania reports that Mirotic and Portis were involved in a "shoving altercation" Tuesday, which resulted in Portis allegedly taking a "cheap shot" to Mirotic's face. The team is yet to comment, but the expectation is that Mirotic, who was already nursing an ankle issue, will be sidelined indefinitely. Portis could face some sort of internal discipline, as well.