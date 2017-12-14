Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Late addition to starting lineup Wednesday

Mirotic will get the start in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz after Lauri Markkanen was a last minute scratch from the starting lineup.

Mirotic will shift back to the starting lineup Wednesday after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out just before gametime. Mirotic was very successful in the starting lineup on Monday, recording 24 points and eight rebounds in 32 minutes.

