Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leads bench in scoring Monday

Mirotic supplied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mirotic's double-double was his first since Dec. 20, but he did score in double digits for the third straight game and fourth in the last five. Monday's tally was especially impressive considering it came over the second-fewest allotment of minutes Mirotic has logged since his Dec. 8 debut. The 26-year-old has typically been logging minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's, but Lauri Markkanen's hot shooting night kept Mirotic on the bench more often than usual Monday.