Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle sprain

Mirotic suffered a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers and will not return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic drew the start at power forward, but suffered the injury after just seven minutes, finishing with five points (1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist. He'll likely undergo additional tests following the game, which should give us a better indication of how much time he could miss. Mirotic appeared to be pulling away in the competition with Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen to start at power forward to open the season, though this latest injury could further complicate his standing.