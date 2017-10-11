Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle sprain
Mirotic suffered a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Cavaliers and will not return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic drew the start at power forward, but suffered the injury after just seven minutes, finishing with five points (1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist. He'll likely undergo additional tests following the game, which should give us a better indication of how much time he could miss. Mirotic appeared to be pulling away in the competition with Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen to start at power forward to open the season, though this latest injury could further complicate his standing.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Puts up 15 in preseason victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Signs two-year extension with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: On hot seat heading into 2017-18 season•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leads team in scoring while draining six threes•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...