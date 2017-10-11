Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to begin season as starter
Mirotic (ankle), provided he's healthy, is on track to start at power forward during the regular season opener, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Up to this point, coach Fred Hoiberg had only named Robin Lopez a starter. But, it appears Hoiberg has seen enough in preseason to declare Mirotic the starter over the likes of rookie Lauri Markkanen and second-year player Bobby Portis. Last year, Mirotic posted 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game but figures to see higher usage with Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo out of the picture.
