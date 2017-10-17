Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to undergo surgery for facial fractures
Updating a previous report, Mirotic is dealing with multiple fractures in his face, as well as a concussion, and will likely need to undergo surgery, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Following an incident at Tuesday's practice that resulted in Mirotic being sucker-punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis, he's now dealing with multiple head injuries and is considered out indefinitely. It was originally expected that Mirotic would be out a few weeks, though his eventual surgery and the potential for lingering concussion symptoms are threats to increase the length of that timetable. While more updates will likely be provided as the week progresses, Lauri Markkanen should see big minutes in the meantime, especially if Portis is ultimately suspended, which appears to be likely at this point.
