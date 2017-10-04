Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Nears double-double Tuesday
Mirotic tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Mirotic made his case for the starting power forward spot Tuesday, needing just 14 minutes to put up 14 points. While it wasn't exactly efficient, he also grabbed an impressive nine boards in those limited minutes. The battle for the position between him, Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen will be something to keep an eye on.
