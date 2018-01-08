Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Officially out Monday

Mirotic (illness) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic came down with a stomach virus recently and was already considered doubtful for Monday's contest, so this was the expected move all along. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Wednesday against the Knicks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that matchup for the time being. Look for Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser to see additional minutes off the bench in the frontcourt for the duration of Mirotic's absence.