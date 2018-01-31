Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out for immediate future
Mirotic will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers and is out for the "immediate future", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though Mirotic's leg injury is healed and he's available from a medical standpoint, the Bulls have opted to hold him out of contests for the foreseeable future as they continue to shop him. As far as Wednesday's contest is concerned, his absence, along with Lauri Markkanen's (personal) absence, should allow for plenty of minutes for the likes of Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser -- the latter of which is in the starting five.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Traveling with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Deal to Pelicans falls through•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Held out of Monday's practice•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...