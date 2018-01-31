Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out for immediate future

Mirotic will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers and is out for the "immediate future", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though Mirotic's leg injury is healed and he's available from a medical standpoint, the Bulls have opted to hold him out of contests for the foreseeable future as they continue to shop him. As far as Wednesday's contest is concerned, his absence, along with Lauri Markkanen's (personal) absence, should allow for plenty of minutes for the likes of Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser -- the latter of which is in the starting five.