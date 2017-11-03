Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out of concussion protocol
Mirotic (face) is no longer in the league's concussion protocol, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Per coach Fred Hoiberg, Mirotic has recently started working out on a stationary bike but is unable to do any impact work due to ongoing soreness in his face. Mirotic remains without a firm return timeline, but the general belief is that he could be back on the court sometime in late-November.
