Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Tuesday and Thursday
Mirotic (face), who has already been ruled out Tuesday, will stay behind in Chicago to practice with the G-League's Windy City Bulls while the team makes a trip to Denver for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With Mirotic being ruled out Tuesday and Thursday, Friday's home game against the Suns looks to possibly be a target for a season debut. That said, there are still issues to address, such as his ability to function with teammate Bobby Portis, who punched Mirotic in the face during practice, on (and off) the court.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Tuesday, could play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out for next five games•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Present at practice Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Progresses to shooting•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Won't have surgery for facial fractures•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.