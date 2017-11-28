Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Tuesday and Thursday

Mirotic (face), who has already been ruled out Tuesday, will stay behind in Chicago to practice with the G-League's Windy City Bulls while the team makes a trip to Denver for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Mirotic being ruled out Tuesday and Thursday, Friday's home game against the Suns looks to possibly be a target for a season debut. That said, there are still issues to address, such as his ability to function with teammate Bobby Portis, who punched Mirotic in the face during practice, on (and off) the court.