Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Tuesday, could play Thursday
Mirotic (face) will not play Tuesday against Phoenix, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic was present at practice Monday and worked through some non-contact offensive drills with teammates, but the Bulls will nonetheless hold him out as he continues to work back from a concussion and facial fractures. There's still an internal strife between Mirotic and Bobby Portis, whose hit to the face caused the injury, and at some point Chicago will have to address that issue. How it shakes out remains to be seen, but Mirotic will travel with the team to Denver for Thursday's game and should be considered questionable to make his season debut.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out for next five games•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Present at practice Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Progresses to shooting•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Won't have surgery for facial fractures•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Yet to clear concussion protocol•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...