Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Tuesday, could play Thursday

Mirotic (face) will not play Tuesday against Phoenix, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic was present at practice Monday and worked through some non-contact offensive drills with teammates, but the Bulls will nonetheless hold him out as he continues to work back from a concussion and facial fractures. There's still an internal strife between Mirotic and Bobby Portis, whose hit to the face caused the injury, and at some point Chicago will have to address that issue. How it shakes out remains to be seen, but Mirotic will travel with the team to Denver for Thursday's game and should be considered questionable to make his season debut.