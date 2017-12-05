Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday, could return Friday

Mirotic (face) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers but could play Friday in Charlotte, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mirotic going on the Bulls' two-game road trip is certainly a good sign that he's nearing full health, and the team will likely evaluate him over the next two days before making a decision Friday. Lauri Markkanen will continue playing heavy minutes as the starting four while Bobby Portis plays as the first frontcourt player off the bench.