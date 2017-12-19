Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 22 points, 13 boards in Monday's win

Mirotic finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the 76ers.

Mirotic returned to an off-the-bench role with rookie Lauri Markkanen (sore back) rejoining the starting lineup following a three-game absence. No matter, Mirotic went for 22 points or more and eight rebounds or more for the fourth consecutive contest and delivered his first double-double through six appearances this season. He is simply on fire since coming back from a facial fracture, and Mirotic seems like he could be headed for a breakout campaign.