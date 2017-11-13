Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Present at practice Monday
Mirotic (face) returned to practice Monday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic was observed going through shooting drills over the weekend, and his focus is now on returning to game shape after missing the last four weeks following a highly publicized scuffle with teammate Bobby Portis. "The timeline for him getting back is all how he's feeling and recovering from what he went through," VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said. "He obviously has to get his conditioning up to a level that he needs to. That's all a process." The Bulls initially gave Mirotic a 4-to-6-week timetable, so he appears to be progressing at about the expected rate, though it's unclear when he'll be given the green light to return to game action. Further complicating the matter is the fact that Mirotic and Porits are apparently yet to reconcile, which Paxson hopes will happen soon. "They are adults," Paxson said. "This is our workplace. They're both part of the team. I think it's pretty simple."
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Progresses to shooting•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Won't have surgery for facial fractures•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Yet to clear concussion protocol•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Expected to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to undergo surgery for facial fractures•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...