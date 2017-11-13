Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Present at practice Monday

Mirotic (face) returned to practice Monday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic was observed going through shooting drills over the weekend, and his focus is now on returning to game shape after missing the last four weeks following a highly publicized scuffle with teammate Bobby Portis. "The timeline for him getting back is all how he's feeling and recovering from what he went through," VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said. "He obviously has to get his conditioning up to a level that he needs to. That's all a process." The Bulls initially gave Mirotic a 4-to-6-week timetable, so he appears to be progressing at about the expected rate, though it's unclear when he'll be given the green light to return to game action. Further complicating the matter is the fact that Mirotic and Porits are apparently yet to reconcile, which Paxson hopes will happen soon. "They are adults," Paxson said. "This is our workplace. They're both part of the team. I think it's pretty simple."