Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Progresses to shooting

Mirotic (face) progressed to shooting for the first time Saturday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic exited the league's concussion protocol Nov. 3 and up to this point was working out on a stationary bike to avoid impact work. However, he's apparently dealing with less discomfort, allowing him to shoot a basketball. There is still no firm timeline for a return, but him being back before December seems to be the goal.