Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Puts up 15 in preseason victory
Mirotic recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across19 minutes in Friday's 114-101 preseason win over the Bucks.
Mirotic is currently seeing time as Chicago's starting power forward, but Bobby Portis is definitely a threat to supplant him, as is Lauri Markkanen (back). When Markkanen returns from injury, things will get even more muddled at the four, and it will be up to Coach Fred Hoiberg to decide who he'll favor going into the regular season. It's possible that he will elect to tinker with the lineup frequently to find answers on a team that has a lot of weaknesses, so Mirotic should probably be avoided in most formats until there's a better sense of the situation.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Signs two-year extension with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: On hot seat heading into 2017-18 season•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leads team in scoring while draining six threes•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 21 and 10 Tuesday versus Knicks•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...