Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Puts up 15 in preseason victory

Mirotic recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across19 minutes in Friday's 114-101 preseason win over the Bucks.

Mirotic is currently seeing time as Chicago's starting power forward, but Bobby Portis is definitely a threat to supplant him, as is Lauri Markkanen (back). When Markkanen returns from injury, things will get even more muddled at the four, and it will be up to Coach Fred Hoiberg to decide who he'll favor going into the regular season. It's possible that he will elect to tinker with the lineup frequently to find answers on a team that has a lot of weaknesses, so Mirotic should probably be avoided in most formats until there's a better sense of the situation.