Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Wednesday
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that he does not know whether or not Mirotic (lower leg) will be able to travel with the team to Portland, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
After Mirotic was surprisingly held out of Monday's practice with a left leg strain, it looks like the injury could be severe enough to hold him out for at least one contest. The Bulls should provide an update later on today when the team does take off for their three-game road trip, but Mirotic should be considered questionable-at-best for now.
