Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable with back strain
The Bulls' game notes for Wednesday's game against the Raptors list Mirotic as questionable for the contest with a back strain.
Mirotic wasn't reported to be dealing with an injury coming out of Monday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on New Year's Day, though the back issue could explain why he was limited to just 19 minutes despite excelling during his time on the court (18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal). The Bulls will likely assess Mirotic's condition after morning shootaround Wednesday before determining his status, but if he's hindered at all, head coach Fred Hoiberg may not hesitate to hold the big man out. Both Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis are playing well at the moment and can capably fill all the minutes at power forward and the backup minutes at center behind starter Robin Lopez.
