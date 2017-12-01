Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Recalled from G-League
Mirotic (face) was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Friday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Mirotic stayed back in Chicago to practice and rehab with the Windy City Bulls while the NBA team was off in Denver facing the Nuggets. There have not been any updates on his recovery since then, so the possibility of him returning on Monday against the Cavaliers is still on the table.
