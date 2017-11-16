Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out for next five games

Mirotic (face) will sit out Friday's game against the Hornets and won't travel with the the Bulls for their upcoming four-game road trip, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic returned to practice Monday following a month-long absence to recover from a concussion and facial fractures. He's currently attempting to get back into basketball shape and will likely still need a week or two in order to get get the green light to take the court. Mirotic will miss the team's upcoming four-game road trip as a result, which means his next opportunity to play will be a Nov. 26 matchup against the Heat. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Lauri Markkanen is locked into the starting power forward role, even when Mirotic is back, so look for Markkanen to take on the bulk of the workload moving forward.