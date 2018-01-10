Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Wednesday

Mirotic (illness) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic will miss his second game in a row while nursing a stomach virus. In his stead Monday against the Rockets, Lauri Markkanen saw 34 minutes, Denzel Valentine saw 36 and Bobby Portis was given 33. It seems likely that trio will see increased run once again.