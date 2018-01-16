Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 18 off bench Monday

Mirotic scored 18 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

Incredibly, all 18 of his points came in the fourth quarter, as Mirotic flipped the switch and helped the Bulls survive a late rally by the home squad. The 26-year-old appears to be healthy after missing a couple of games last week with an illness, but as long as Lauri Markkanen is in the starting lineup ahead of him, Mirotic's minutes and fantasy value will have a fairly firm ceiling.