Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 18 off bench Monday
Mirotic scored 18 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-111 win over the Heat.
Incredibly, all 18 of his points came in the fourth quarter, as Mirotic flipped the switch and helped the Bulls survive a late rally by the home squad. The 26-year-old appears to be healthy after missing a couple of games last week with an illness, but as long as Lauri Markkanen is in the starting lineup ahead of him, Mirotic's minutes and fantasy value will have a fairly firm ceiling.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will return to lineup Saturday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Misses shootaround, doubtful to play vs. Knicks•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Travels with team, but questionable Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Officially out Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Doubtful Monday with illness•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.