Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 20 off bench Wednesday

Mirotic scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Raptors.

He continues to provide the Bulls with a consistent threat on their second unit, scoring at least 20 points in eight of his last 13 games while averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 boards and 2.9 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes over that stretch. The rebuilding franchise seems committed to keeping rookie Lauri Markkanen in the starting lineup, however, and given the duo's similar skill sets, it would take an injury to Markkanen to push Mirotic into a larger role.