Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 22 in Friday's win

Mirotic scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-109 win over the Bucks.

He's now scored at least 22 points in three straight games since being thrust into the starting lineup to replace Lauri Markkanen (back), averaging 25.0 points, 8.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that brief stretch. Markkanen isn't expected to be sidelined for much longer, but Mirotic has made a strong case to remain in the starting five, or at least in a prominent role in the frontcourt rotation, even after the rookie is back in action.