Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 29 points in victory
Mirtoic finished with 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Jazz.
Mirotic stayed hot Wednesday, leading the team with 29 points on just 18 shot attempts. He received another start with Lauri Markkanen (back) a late scratching. He has looked very good since returning and is averaging 19.5 points per game while adding four three-pointers. Markkanen sounds like he could return for the next game which will likely shift Mirotic back to the bench. He should still be able to play significant minutes based on his recent form, and should now be owned in most league formats.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Late addition to starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores season-high 24 points in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will move into starting lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hits five three-pointers in victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores six points in season debut•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.