Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 29 points in victory

Mirtoic finished with 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Jazz.

Mirotic stayed hot Wednesday, leading the team with 29 points on just 18 shot attempts. He received another start with Lauri Markkanen (back) a late scratching. He has looked very good since returning and is averaging 19.5 points per game while adding four three-pointers. Markkanen sounds like he could return for the next game which will likely shift Mirotic back to the bench. He should still be able to play significant minutes based on his recent form, and should now be owned in most league formats.