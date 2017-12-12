Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores season-high 24 points in Monday's win
Mirotic managed 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-85 win over the Celtics.
Mirotic stepped into the starting lineup with Lauri Markkanen sidelined by a sore back and amassed season highs in scoring, boards, and minutes. Through three appearances, Mirotic is averaging 16.3 points (on 54.8 percent shooting), 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 threes (on 50.0 percent), and 0.7 blocks in 22.3 minutes per night. There is no shortage of competition for minutes in the front-court given the presence of Markkanen, Bobby Portis, and Robin Lopez, among others. However, Mirotic is making the most of his minutes thus far, and he will likely be worth a look in most leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will move into starting lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hits five three-pointers in victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores six points in season debut•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will make return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday, could return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain out Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...