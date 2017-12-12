Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores season-high 24 points in Monday's win

Mirotic managed 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-85 win over the Celtics.

Mirotic stepped into the starting lineup with Lauri Markkanen sidelined by a sore back and amassed season highs in scoring, boards, and minutes. Through three appearances, Mirotic is averaging 16.3 points (on 54.8 percent shooting), 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 threes (on 50.0 percent), and 0.7 blocks in 22.3 minutes per night. There is no shortage of competition for minutes in the front-court given the presence of Markkanen, Bobby Portis, and Robin Lopez, among others. However, Mirotic is making the most of his minutes thus far, and he will likely be worth a look in most leagues.