Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores six points in season debut

Mirotic (facial fracture) scored six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes in Friday's 119-111 overtime win against Charlotte.

On Friday, Mirotic was limited to 15 minutes in his season debut. In 2016-17, the forward averaged 10.6 points per game. Mirotic will work with his way back into the rotation at forward with Bobby Portis. This limited action served as nothing more than getting Mirotic's feet wet after missing a month and a half while dealing with a facial fracture.