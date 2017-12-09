Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores six points in season debut
Mirotic (facial fracture) scored six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes in Friday's 119-111 overtime win against Charlotte.
On Friday, Mirotic was limited to 15 minutes in his season debut. In 2016-17, the forward averaged 10.6 points per game. Mirotic will work with his way back into the rotation at forward with Bobby Portis. This limited action served as nothing more than getting Mirotic's feet wet after missing a month and a half while dealing with a facial fracture.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will make return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday, could return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain out Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Expects to return this week•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Assigned to G-League•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...