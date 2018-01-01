Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 21 in Sunday's loss
Mirotic scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Wizards.
It's the third time in the last four games he's topped 20 points, although Mirotic's four-point dud in the other game doesn't exactly mark him as a model of consistency. His 18.3 PPG is still a career high, however, and with the Bulls looking for all the offensive help they can get, expect the 26-year-old to continue seeing plenty of usage from the second unit.
