Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Tuesday
Mirotic scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 win against Milwaukee.
In ten games this season, Mirotic has provided a spark to Chicago, who has won eight out its last ten games. The forward is averaging career-highs with 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds at this early stage of his season. However, Mirotic's career-best efficiency from beyond the arc is the highlight of his strong start, sinking 48.3 percent of his 5.8 three-pointers per game. Granted that it is a small sample size, Mirotic could be a very solid option moving forward if he can perform at or near his current pace through his first ten games.
