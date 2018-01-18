Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday

Mirotic totaled 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Warriors.

Mirotic provided a spark off the bench for the struggling Bulls Wednesday night, hitting over 50 percent of his threes and contributing a stat in each of the five main categories. He has now averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past three games after missing two contests with an illness.

