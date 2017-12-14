Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Shifting back to bench Wednesday
Mirotic will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
Mirotic picked up the start Monday in place of an injured Lauri Markkanen (back), posting an impressive 24 points, eight rebounds and one block across 32 minutes. However, with Markkanen rejoining the lineup Wednesday, Mirotic will head back to the bench and will likely see a few less minutes. Look for Mirotic to battle for minutes off the bench with Bobby Portis, though all three could potentially have some sort of timeshare at the position.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores season-high 24 points in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will move into starting lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hits five three-pointers in victory•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores six points in season debut•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will make return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday, could return Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.