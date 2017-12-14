Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Shifting back to bench Wednesday

Mirotic will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Mirotic picked up the start Monday in place of an injured Lauri Markkanen (back), posting an impressive 24 points, eight rebounds and one block across 32 minutes. However, with Markkanen rejoining the lineup Wednesday, Mirotic will head back to the bench and will likely see a few less minutes. Look for Mirotic to battle for minutes off the bench with Bobby Portis, though all three could potentially have some sort of timeshare at the position.