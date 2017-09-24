Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Signs two-year extension with Bulls
Mirotic signed a two-year, $27 million contract extension with the Bulls on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Mirotic is coming off a relatively mediocre third year with the Bulls, where he averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 three-pointers across 24.0 minutes. Largely known for his ability to hit the deep ball as a floor-spacing power forward, Mirotic actually saw his three-point percentage dip from 39 percent to 34.2 percent this past season. While the Bulls opted to bring Mirotic back, he'll actually have even more competition for playing time following the addition of first-round pick Lauri Markkanen. The two big men are both expected to compete for a spot in the starting lineup, though Mirotic's experience could ultimately help his cause. Still, it will be a situation to monitor throughout camp.
