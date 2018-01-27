Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Team-high point total in loss
Mirotic registered 18 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.
Mirotic's scoring total was a team-high figure and served as his seventh consecutive double-digit point tally. The four-year pro has managed to accomplish the feat despite dealing with some notable shooting struggles, as he's posted a sub-40 percent success rate from the floor in three of the last four games. Mirotic's minutes appear to be locked into the mid-20s for the time being, which is affording him ample opportunity to continue serving as an above-average source of scoring and rebounding across all formats.
