Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Traveling with Bulls
Mirotic (lower leg) who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, will be traveling with the team to Portland, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amidst reports of Mirotic being traded to the Pelicans and the deal falling through, he will still be traveling with the Bulls to Portland for the first game of the team's three-game road trip. The strangeness of the situation aside, we'll still have to consider him questionable for Wednesday's game until further notice.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Deal to Pelicans falls through•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Held out of Monday's practice•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Team-high point total in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...