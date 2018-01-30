Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Traveling with Bulls

Mirotic (lower leg) who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, will be traveling with the team to Portland, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Amidst reports of Mirotic being traded to the Pelicans and the deal falling through, he will still be traveling with the Bulls to Portland for the first game of the team's three-game road trip. The strangeness of the situation aside, we'll still have to consider him questionable for Wednesday's game until further notice.