Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Travels with team, but questionable Wednesday
Mirotic (illness) will make the trip to New York with the team but is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
An illness kept Mirotic out of Monday's game against Houston, but he's made enough progress in the last 24 hours that the team is hopeful he'll be able to return to action Monday night. If that's not ultimately the case, expect Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis to again pick up increased minutes. The pair played 34 and 33 minutes, respectively, in the loss to Houston.
