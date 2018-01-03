Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Mirotic (back) has been upgraded to probable in the game notes for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors.

Mirotic apparently didn't feel too much discomfort after Wednesday's morning shootaround, as he's been upgraded from questionable to probable following the activity. He's been on fire over his past five games, averaging 19.0 points (50.0 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three), 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest. More word on his status should arrive closer to tipoff.