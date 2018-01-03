Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Mirotic (back) has been upgraded to probable in the game notes for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors.
Mirotic apparently didn't feel too much discomfort after Wednesday's morning shootaround, as he's been upgraded from questionable to probable following the activity. He's been on fire over his past five games, averaging 19.0 points (50.0 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three), 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 25.6 minutes per contest. More word on his status should arrive closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Questionable with back strain•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leads bench in scoring Monday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 21 in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Drains 28 off bench in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Scores team-high 24 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Grabs nine boards in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.