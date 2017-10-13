Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to probable
Mirotic (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Mirotic has been dealing with what has been considered a minor ankle sprain, but it looks like he'll give it a go in the team's final preseason game. Mirotic's minutes may be limited in order to ensure his health for the regular season, however, as the Spaniard is expected to begin the season as the starting power forward.
