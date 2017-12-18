Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will head back to bench role Monday
Mirotic will shift back to a bench role for Monday's game against the 76ers, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicgo reports.
Lauri Markkanen missed the last three games with a back injury, but is slated to return to the lineup and immediately slot in as the Bulls' starting power forward. That sends Mirotic back to the bench and likely means a few less minutes for him overall. That said, considering how well Mirotic has played of late, averaging 25.0 points and 8.3 rebounds across 32.0 minutes over the last three games, he'll still likely have a fairly significant role off the bench.
