Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will make return Friday

Mirotic (face) will play in Friday's game against the Hornets.

The Bulls were hopeful that Mirotic could return by the end of the week, and that will be the case, with coach Fred Hoiberg making it official Friday. Exactly where Mirotic fits into the rotation is still in question, however, as the team looks to be set on giving rookie Lauri Markkanen all he can handle as the starting power forward. For now, look for Mirotic to split minutes off the bench with Bobby Portis.