Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will make return Friday
Mirotic (face) will play in Friday's game against the Hornets.
The Bulls were hopeful that Mirotic could return by the end of the week, and that will be the case, with coach Fred Hoiberg making it official Friday. Exactly where Mirotic fits into the rotation is still in question, however, as the team looks to be set on giving rookie Lauri Markkanen all he can handle as the starting power forward. For now, look for Mirotic to split minutes off the bench with Bobby Portis.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday, could return Friday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain out Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Expects to return this week•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Could play as soon as Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.